Laura Wade-Gery Purchases 1,024 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,498.56.

Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Laura Wade-Gery purchased 1,036 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,496.76.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 246.50. 941,946,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,956,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20. The company has a market cap of £13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.25.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

