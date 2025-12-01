Laura Wade-Gery Purchases 1,024 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,498.56.
Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Laura Wade-Gery purchased 1,036 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,496.76.
Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 246.50. 941,946,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,956,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20. The company has a market cap of £13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.62.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
