Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 and last traded at GBX 267.68, with a volume of 80282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.
Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 90.50%.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.
