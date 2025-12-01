LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 368,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 147,435 shares.The stock last traded at $5.2950 and had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

