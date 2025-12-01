LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 368,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 147,435 shares.The stock last traded at $5.2950 and had previously closed at $5.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LY
LY Stock Performance
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
LY Company Profile
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.