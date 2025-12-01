Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 180,100 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mechanics Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mechanics Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mechanics Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mechanics Bancorp
Mechanics Bancorp Stock Down 2.8%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mechanics Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Mechanics Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mechanics Bancorp
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mechanics Bancorp
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.