Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 3,385 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDIMF

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.