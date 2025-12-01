Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 32,521 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.4749.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 357.0%.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

