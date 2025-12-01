Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Macy’s traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.8650, with a volume of 5957585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Get Free Report

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

