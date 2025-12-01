Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $62.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.1520. 717,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,076,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

