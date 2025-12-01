Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 8227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.31.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.
