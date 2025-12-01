Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

11/3/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

10/23/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/21/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $342.00 to $346.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at KGI Securities from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $338.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $343.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $330.00 to $354.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $330.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $339.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $336.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.