Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 27.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) rose 27.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,721,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 884,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Silver Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SSV
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Trading Halts Explained
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.