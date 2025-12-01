Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 145,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,033,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southport Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

