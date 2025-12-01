BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 407,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 108,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

