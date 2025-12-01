Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 5.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $11.1610. 73,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 312,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DSP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.54 million. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,271.15. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

