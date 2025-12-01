Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.96 and last traded at GBX 42.90. Approximately 720,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 350,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topps Tiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 51.33.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £84.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72.

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

