Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 47,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 284,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jyong Biotech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

