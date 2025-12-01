Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 38,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,995 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,412,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

