CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.7230, with a volume of 127688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

