Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$58.84. 2,907,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,485. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.33. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In related news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$346,269.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,653.38. The trade was a 22.23% decrease in their position. Also, insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total value of C$1,562,959.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 107,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,896.63. This trade represents a 26.20% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.