Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,499 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5550 and had previously closed at $31.71.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2369 dividend. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

