BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $144.1740, but opened at $151.29. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $151.29, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BESIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 25.42%.The business had revenue of $154.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.