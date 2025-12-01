COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 7,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CICOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2832 per share. This represents a yield of 1,282.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
