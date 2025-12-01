Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.2354, but opened at $147.26. Wacoal shares last traded at $147.26, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wacoal Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.