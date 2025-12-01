Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.9340, with a volume of 475566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Indivior

Indivior Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.66 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.