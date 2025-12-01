Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 41,057 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $23.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

