Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) is one of 617 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Capstone Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Capstone Therapeutics Competitors -1,425.24% -589.70% -28.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics $44.72 million -$2.56 million -0.90 Capstone Therapeutics Competitors $969.82 million -$45.60 million 11.31

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Capstone Therapeutics. Capstone Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Capstone Therapeutics Competitors 5933 12242 37727 1175 2.60

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Capstone Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics competitors beat Capstone Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

