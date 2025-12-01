Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.01. 92,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 269,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Impala Platinum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

