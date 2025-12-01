CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Arete upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.89.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $505.15. 1,019,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,307. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of -424.26, a PEG ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.77 and a 200 day moving average of $477.41. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

