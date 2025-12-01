Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 27.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) traded up 27.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,721,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 884,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.87.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$228.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

