Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 30,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,749,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 20.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £314,283.42, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

