Insider Buying: Energy World (ASX:EWC) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Energy World Co. Ltd (ASX:EWC – Get Free Report) insider John Phipps bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00.

Energy World Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,172.75.

Get Energy World alerts:

Energy World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Energy World Corporation Ltd, an independent energy company, produces and sells power and natural gas primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates a 315 MW combined cycle gas fired power plant in Sengkang, Indonesia, as well as a 650 MW combined cycle gas fired power plant in the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.