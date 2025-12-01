Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 375,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 364,891 shares.The stock last traded at $24.2550 and had previously closed at $24.23.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

