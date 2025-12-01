Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 1st (AGX, APEI, AREC, ARWR, BROS, BWAY, COST, CSV, DE, EPD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 1st:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.



had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at China Renaissance. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

