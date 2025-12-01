Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 1st (AGX, APEI, AREC, ARWR, BROS, BWAY, COST, CSV, DE, EPD)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 1st:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at China Renaissance. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.