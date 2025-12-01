Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Insider Purchases A$25,500.00 in Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider John Klepec acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 per share, with a total value of A$25,500.00.
Fleetwood Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
Fleetwood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.