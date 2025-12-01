Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Insider Purchases A$25,500.00 in Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider John Klepec acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 per share, with a total value of A$25,500.00.

Fleetwood Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Get Fleetwood alerts:

Fleetwood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.