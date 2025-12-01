Charles Thomas Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Green Critical Minerals (ASX:GCM) Stock

Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM – Get Free Report) insider Charles Thomas purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00.

Green Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Green Critical Minerals Company Profile

Green Critical Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for graphite, topaz, tungsten, nickel, copper, platinum, base metal, and rare earth group elements. The company was formerly known as Chase Mining Corporation Limited and changed its name to Green Critical Minerals Limited in December 2022.

