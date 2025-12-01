Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,026,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 221,093 shares.The stock last traded at $100.0850 and had previously closed at $100.41.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

