HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 32,495 shares.The stock last traded at $24.3730 and had previously closed at $24.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBT shares. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $765.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 32.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 906.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

