Signet Jewelers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,429 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 372% compared to the typical volume of 1,149 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 603,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,058. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,046,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,775,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 82,899 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

