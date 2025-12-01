Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $3.78. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 17.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

