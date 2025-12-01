China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.38. China Resources Enterprise shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.

China Resources Enterprise Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

