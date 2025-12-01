Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $24.85. Kestra Medical Technologies shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 45,826 shares changing hands.

KMTS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Kestra Medical Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

