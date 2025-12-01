Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.4650, with a volume of 53,721,327 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

