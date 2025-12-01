American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AREC. Wall Street Zen raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get American Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Resources

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.84. 2,439,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.15. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Resources

In other news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,437.60. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,579. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.