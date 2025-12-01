American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AREC. Wall Street Zen raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
American Resources Stock Performance
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at American Resources
In other news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,437.60. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,579. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
