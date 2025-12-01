Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.4167.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Carol Jane Battershell sold 75,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $152,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,095.30. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,065.16. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 404,072 shares of company stock valued at $950,188 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 5,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,942. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $519.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 37.33%.The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

