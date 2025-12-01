Millicom International Cellular Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the average volume of 639 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGO
Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.0%
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $73,286,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 52.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 703,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 242,569 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $1,850,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.