Millicom International Cellular Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the average volume of 639 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 397,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,993. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $73,286,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 52.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 703,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 242,569 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $1,850,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.