TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $12.53. TryHard shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 2,434 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on THH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TryHard Trading Up 5.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

