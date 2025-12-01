Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.6670, with a volume of 1,840,450 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASM. Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $866.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,207,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 278.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 755,189 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 38.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,830,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,634 shares in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

