H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.7120, with a volume of 128993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Trading Up 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in H World Group by 95.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,574,000 after buying an additional 6,082,369 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,772 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth $96,804,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,153,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.