Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $131.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.