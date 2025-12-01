Top Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 1st

Barrick Mining, IREN, and Cipher Mining are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, and extract natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, and other minerals. Investors buy them to gain exposure to commodity prices and potential production growth, but they carry company-specific, operational, regulatory, environmental, and commodity-price risks that can make them more volatile than broader market stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

